BinaryX Price Tops $55.78 on Major Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. BinaryX has a market cap of $156.38 million and $20.01 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $55.78 or 0.00325053 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $918.55 or 0.05344243 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00511896 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.93 or 0.30330117 BTC.
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,187,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,803,656 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.