Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 84.9% in November

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPTH traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,669. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

