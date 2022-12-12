Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 4.4% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $399.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.76. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $684.07. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

