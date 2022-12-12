Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Sells 15,023 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,023 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 2.2% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in ANSYS by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $242.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

