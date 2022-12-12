Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.33 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and $72,794.31 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00122412 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00229396 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00038668 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

