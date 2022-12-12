BitTorrent-New Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $648.79 million and $16.39 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000069 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $14,544,032.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

