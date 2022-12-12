BlueArk (BRK) 1-Day Volume Tops $653,330.63

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $60.23 million and approximately $653,330.63 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,062.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.85 or 0.00620345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00270136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00050287 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00056412 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00183931 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $680,065.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.