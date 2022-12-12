BlueArk (BRK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.12 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $60.12 million and $654,610.10 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,029.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00620236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00268436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00050784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00056469 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001246 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00183931 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $680,065.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.