bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 47,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,265,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $664.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

About bluebird bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,635 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 424,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 202,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

