bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 47,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,265,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $664.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.98.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
