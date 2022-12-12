BMO Capital Markets Lowers Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$3.25

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Roots from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Roots Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Roots stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00. Roots has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.48.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

