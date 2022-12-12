BMO Capital Markets Raises North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$40.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered North West from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on North West from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

North West Price Performance

Shares of NWC opened at C$37.70 on Thursday. North West has a twelve month low of C$30.55 and a twelve month high of C$40.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.50.

North West Announces Dividend

North West Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

