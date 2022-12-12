BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Hits $984.67 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. BNB has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion and approximately $984.67 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $276.80 or 0.01610475 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,968,186 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,968,323.76848868 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 281.39809849 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1150 active market(s) with $547,949,910.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
