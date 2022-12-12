BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Hits $984.67 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. BNB has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion and approximately $984.67 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $276.80 or 0.01610475 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,968,186 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,968,323.76848868 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 281.39809849 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1150 active market(s) with $547,949,910.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

