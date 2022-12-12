BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

