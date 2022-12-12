Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.05

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$53.05 and last traded at C$52.63, with a volume of 69670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD.B. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.90.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

