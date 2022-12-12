Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.05

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$53.05 and last traded at C$52.63, with a volume of 69670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.15 to C$61.24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.02.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.90.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.