Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BOC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.34 million, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

Insider Activity

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million.

In other news, Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $276,116.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $6,572,000. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $130,923,000. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $12,567,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $343,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.