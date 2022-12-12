Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the November 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Braveheart Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Braveheart Resources stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Braveheart Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

Further Reading

