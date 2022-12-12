Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. 610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,559. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

