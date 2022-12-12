Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $662.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $670.00.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $544.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.04.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.