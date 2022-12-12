Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) PT at $93.07

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $132.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 729.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,563,000 after buying an additional 6,042,378 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 718,625 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,695,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,430 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.