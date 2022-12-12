BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$179.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$136.00.

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock opened at C$104.71 on Thursday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$113.84. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 12.5500004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

