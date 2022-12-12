Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 94.2% in November

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the November 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCF remained flat at $61.55 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.