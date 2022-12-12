Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 94.2% in November

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the November 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCF remained flat at $61.55 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $61.55.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
