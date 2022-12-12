Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded up 0.23 on Monday, hitting 52.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of 42.58 and a 1-year high of 67.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 50.60.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

