Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

OTCMKTS BVVBY traded up 0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 52.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 50.60. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of 42.58 and a fifty-two week high of 67.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Stories

