BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of BWXT opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 443,758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $20,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 66.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,064 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 618,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 328,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $14,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

