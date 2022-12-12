CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives $3.96 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAIXY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.25 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.79) to €3.70 ($3.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.90 ($4.11) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

