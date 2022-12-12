Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

