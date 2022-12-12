Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Camping World has raised its dividend by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. Camping World has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.55.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,540,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,560 over the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camping World by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

