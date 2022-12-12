Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$58.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$55.35 and a 52 week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

