Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$102.36.
Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
TSE:CP opened at C$107.77 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$86.12 and a twelve month high of C$111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$101.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.24. The firm has a market cap of C$100.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43.
In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,850.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,850.47. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
