Cape ANN Savings Bank Acquires 764 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 116,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,950,580. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.