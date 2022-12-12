Cape ANN Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $124.34. 13,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,024. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.05.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

