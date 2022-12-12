Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $2 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.5% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,087. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.01.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

