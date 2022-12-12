Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $606,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.29. The company had a trading volume of 83,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,544,339. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.