Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $57.01 on Monday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. State Street Corp increased its position in Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Capri by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Capri by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after buying an additional 72,658 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

