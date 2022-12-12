Cardano (ADA) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001813 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.60 billion and $128.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,256.63 or 0.07404442 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00035001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00076262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024594 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,248,900,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,471,817,267 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

