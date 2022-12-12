Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,541 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $77.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

