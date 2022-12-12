Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €195.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) received a €195.00 ($205.26) price target from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €154.00 ($162.11) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($175.79) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 3.2 %

ETR AFX traded down €4.00 ($4.21) on Monday, reaching €121.65 ($128.05). The company had a trading volume of 319,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €101.75 ($107.11) and a 52-week high of €188.50 ($198.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is €122.99 and its 200 day moving average is €123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

