Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.15

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 3970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 955.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.