Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CRS opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile



Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

