Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($61.05) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €54.00 ($56.84) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $17.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.35.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.