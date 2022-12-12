Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Plans $0.08 — Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

