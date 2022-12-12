Cenovus Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE CVE opened at C$24.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.13. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.86 and a twelve month high of C$31.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at C$28,009,620.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

