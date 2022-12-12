Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 102,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
IPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 13.44.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
