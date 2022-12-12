Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $55.00 at Evercore ISI

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.
Chewy Stock Up 1.9 %
Chewy stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,596. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -891.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 21.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
