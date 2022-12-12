Chia Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Chia has a total market capitalization of $187.23 million and $4.08 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chia has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for $31.73 or 0.00186112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,899,592 coins and its circulating supply is 5,899,958 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

