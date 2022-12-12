Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHDN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $249.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.23.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

