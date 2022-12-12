Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHDN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Churchill Downs stock opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $249.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.23.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
