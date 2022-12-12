CIBC Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Underperform

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

NYSE:CM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.89. 48,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,579. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

