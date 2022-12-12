CIBC Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Underperform

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE:CM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.89. 48,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,579. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
