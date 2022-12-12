Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ciena from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Ciena Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,287.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

