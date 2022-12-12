Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Down 0.4 %

CI opened at $332.12 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.97 and a fifty-two week high of $336.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.06 and a 200-day moving average of $287.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.